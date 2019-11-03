|
|
WILLS BEULAH B.
Beulah B. Wills, 99 of Allegheny Twp. died Fri., Nov. 1, 2019. Born Feb. 16, 1920, to late Snowden and Bessie Christy Beacom. She was a very active member of Pine Run Presbyterian Church, Apollo serving as treasurer, secretary and serving on session. Survived by three children, Robert (Mildred) Wills, Timothy (Kimberly) Wills, Sr., both of Allegheny Twp., Jessie (John) Loverti of Franklin Park; grandchildren, Laura Mirkarimi, Julie (Greg) Eslinger, Molly (Andy Kuehner, Amy (Richard) Greece, Jenny (Michael) Young, Timothy Wills, Jr., Rachel (Timothy) King; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Robert E. Wills; grandson, Robert Wills, Jr.; siblings, William, Leonard and Lloyd Beacom, Alice Shearer, Belva Shepherd and Violet Truby. Visitation Mon. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. RUSIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Rd., Lower Burrell. Funeral service Tues. 10 a.m. Pine Run Presbyterian Church, 1117 White Cloud Rd., Apollo, 15613. Donations may be made to Pine Run Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund. www.RusiewiczFH.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019