J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-431-0867
Service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
BEV A. SCHMOTZER

BEV A. SCHMOTZER Obituary
SCHMOTZER BEV A.

On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, of the South Side.  Wife of the late William C. Schmotzer; mother of Randy (Anna) Schmotzer, Kevin Schmotzer, Doug (Brenda) Schmotzer and Colleen (Kante) Schmotzer; grandmother of Samantha, Amber, Cody, Shane, Dylan, Ben, Taylor and Justin. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 12, 2019
