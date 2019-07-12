|
|
SCHMOTZER BEV A.
On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, of the South Side. Wife of the late William C. Schmotzer; mother of Randy (Anna) Schmotzer, Kevin Schmotzer, Doug (Brenda) Schmotzer and Colleen (Kante) Schmotzer; grandmother of Samantha, Amber, Cody, Shane, Dylan, Ben, Taylor and Justin. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 12, 2019