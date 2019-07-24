LARDIN BEVERLEY (JONES)

Age 87, of Ross Twp., passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Francis "Frank" S. Lardin; loving mother to Ray (Aleta) Lardin, Terry (Mary) Lardin, Steven Lardin, Douglas (Teri) Lardin; loving grandmother to Aaron (Helene) Lardin, Stephanie (Steve) DeLucia, Meghan Lardin, Alex Lardin, Mackenzie Lardin; loving great-grandmother to Noah Lardin, Jaxin Lardin, Charlotte DeLucia. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Joy Larke and Gladys Beaton. Beverley was a member of the Eastern Star and was a supporter of the Special Olympics/North Stars. Friends will be received Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy. (412-364-4444), where services will be held Friday at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Concordia of Fox Chapel, 931 PA-910, Cheswick, PA 15024. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com for the Lardin family.