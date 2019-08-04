|
BLUMAN BEVERLY A.
Age 74, of Turtle Creek, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. She was born September 27, 1944 in Turtle Creek, a daughter of the late William and Thelma (Smith) Bluman. She was a 1962 graduate of Turtle Creek High School, and prior to retirement worked at Westinghouse from 1962-1976, Kelly Services from 1978-1982, and GTE from 1982-1986. Beverly was a dear friend to many. In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her loving brother, William Bluman; and her nephew, David Bluman. She was a loving and treasured aunt to Pam Rain of Manor, Thomas Bluman of California, and Daniel Bluman of Manor. Arrangements have been entrusted to FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to , 400 Penn Center Blvd., #524, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. For online condolences visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019