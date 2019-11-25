|
ENGEL BEVERLY A.
Age 59, formerly of Scott Twp., following a lengthy battle with Huntington's disease, on November 20, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Kosher); dear sister of Denis and Janice Engel, Susan Hardaway and the late Tom Engel. Beverly was a West Virginia University graduate and a former teacher in Marlinton, WV. Her family would like to thank the staff of Kane Glen Hazel and Harmony Hospice who became like a family to Beverly. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC. 412-343-1506 or www.ballfc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019