Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY 14221
(716) 632-1174
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
68 Eagle St.
Williamsville, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
68 Eagle St.
Williamsville, PA
Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Allegheny Cemetery
Pittsburgh, PA
BEVERLY A. HEINRICHER


1952 - 2020
BEVERLY A. HEINRICHER Obituary
HEINRICHER BEVERLY A.

February 21, 1952 to January 6, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Leo P. and Kathleen A. Heinricher; loving sister of Diane (Stephen) Lloyd, James L. Heinricher, Ellen (Wayne) Pachioli and Thomas J. Heinricher; dear aunt of Robert, Rose, Erin, Giuliana, and Peter. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday from 10-11 a.m. in St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 68 Eagle St., Williamsville, where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 o' clock. Flowers gratefully declined. Burial will take place Monday morning at 11 o'clock at Allegheny Cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020
