HINES BEVERLY A. (LUTCH)
Of Monroeville, age 76, on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Clifford R. Hines for 54 years; loving mother of Kim Janocko and C.J. (Angela) Hines both of Monroeville; cherished grandmother of Emilee, Zachary, Austin and Nathan Janocko and Hayden and Canyon Hines; sister of Sandra (David) Harthan of Erie, Carmen (Margo) Lutch of Whitehall and Patrick Lutch of Irwin. Beverly was an assistant secretary at the Pittsburgh Public Schools and an office manager for Plan Five Development. Friends welcome Wednesday, 2-8 p.m., in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bernadette Church on Thursday at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019