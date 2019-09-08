Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Mission of St. Maria Goretti Parish
4712 Liberty Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BEVERLY CAVACINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BEVERLY ANN (VANGURA) CAVACINI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BEVERLY ANN (VANGURA) CAVACINI Obituary
CAVACINI BEVERLY ANN (VANGURA)

Age 74, a longtime resident of Harmar, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019, surrounded by love. Beverly is survived by her love, Enzo Acquafondata; brothers, Ronald (late Carole) and Donald (Ronna) Vangura; and her sister, Loretta (late Nick) Theofiledes; and many, many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, 2 to 8 p.m. at SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Mission of St. Maria Goretti Parish at 4712 Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh, PA 15224. Everyone please meet at church. www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BEVERLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now