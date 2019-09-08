|
CAVACINI BEVERLY ANN (VANGURA)
Age 74, a longtime resident of Harmar, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019, surrounded by love. Beverly is survived by her love, Enzo Acquafondata; brothers, Ronald (late Carole) and Donald (Ronna) Vangura; and her sister, Loretta (late Nick) Theofiledes; and many, many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, 2 to 8 p.m. at SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Mission of St. Maria Goretti Parish at 4712 Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh, PA 15224. Everyone please meet at church. www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019