JUDGE BEVERLY ANN (NELSEN)
On Monday, August 26, 2019, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away at the age of 79 after a long battle with dementia. Beverly was born on November 30, 1939 in New York, NY to Louise and Gunnar Nelsen. On June 18, 1960 she married Newell Charles Judge in Scranton, PA. Together they raised four children, Louise, Newell, Jr. (Chuck), Nelsen and Mary. Beverly worked as an account manager for the Make a Wish Foundation in Pittsburgh for many years and worked for the Pittsburgh Leadership Foundation as well. Beverly enjoyed singing in the church choir and spending time with family and friends, especially her best friend, Nancy Zimmerman. She was best known for her smile, kind and compassionate spirit and most notably, her sass. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Louise and Gunnar Nelsen; her son, Newell Judge, Jr. (Chuck); and grandson, Michael Tyler Lukan. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Newell Charles Judge; her daughters, Louise Lukan (Michael Lukan) and Mary Galiotos (Dino Galiotos); her son, Nelsen Judge; and her grandchildren, Newell Charles (Charlie) Judge, III (Juan Cervantes), Ashley Lukan Kirley, Katarina and James Galiotos. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie. Funeral service will be held Friday, 12 p.m. at Montour's Presbyterian Church, 3151 Montour Church Road, Oakdale, PA 15071. www.henneybradwellnirella.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019