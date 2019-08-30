|
LaMANTIA BEVERLY ANN
Age 64 of Scott Twp., on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Manfred J. "Fred" LaMantia. Dear mother of Michael (Erin) LaMantia and Monica (Patrick) Graham. Sister of William (Bonnie) Jones, Kris (Charles) Maddox, Tommy Jones and the late Richard (surviving spouse Marlene) Jones. Also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Beverly graduated from Nursing School in 1974 and worked for Allegheny General Hospital for many years. She will be missed by her family, extended family and friends. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220 (412-563-2800). Mass of Christian Burial in SS Simon & Jude Church, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. Burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Ave., Pgh., PA 15233. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019