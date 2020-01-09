|
|
BLANKOWSKI BEVERLY
Age 84, passed away at her home in Leawood, Kansas on January 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Blankowski. Mother of Carol Wolf, Michael (Carole) Blankowski; grandmother of Jonathan Wolf and Ali (John) Wolf; sister of Bill (Josie) Anderson and Julie (Scott) Greenwood-Dennis; sister-in-law of Marjorie Murdoch. A memorial service is anticipated in the Spring in Pittsburgh. Professional Services trusted to CREMATION SOCIETY OF KANSAS AND MISSOURI.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020