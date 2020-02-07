|
|
BAIRD BEVERLY C.
Age 84, of Penn Hills, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020; beloved wife of the late James Baird; daughter of the late Richard W. and Grace E. Caldwell; niece of Marie Smith; sister-in-law of Sally Baird; also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and Goddaughter, Wendy Saxton. Friends received, Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ Roth Chapel, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Saturday, 10:00 a.m. Interment in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020