|
|
KOZAK BEVERLY C. (GROVES)
Age 69, of Bridgeville, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, with her daughter by her side. Loving mother of Ginger (Bob) Helsel, Sherry (Scott) Donvan and Wendy Groves; caring sister of Sandy Olson, Daniel Thomson, Sandy Bradley, Richard Reiger, Kandy Conner, and Randy Thomson. Beverly is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Eugena Thomson. Beverly was a graduate of Chartiers Valley High School and worked for over 30 years at Jane Kane Regional Hospital as a Nurses Aid and Dietitian. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Friends and Family are welcome at 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, 412-221-3800 on Sunday, 1-4 p.m., where a service will be held at 4 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , https://www.cancer.org. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019