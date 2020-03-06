CLAYTON BEVERLY (CAMERON)

Age 77, of Plum Boro, unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 4, 2020. Beloved wife of 60 years of Donald Clayton; sister of the late Janice Kaluza; sister-in-law of Mike Kaluza, Alan (Bonnie) Clayton; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Doris Cameron. Beverly graduated from Grove City College and worked for Gulf Oil in Harmarville for 20 years before going to work at Carnegie Mellon University where she was the director and CEO of Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center from which she retired in 2006. She was an avid Airstream club owner and traveler and enjoyed playing and socializing in her card club. Friends received Saturday, 2-4 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills.