BEVERLY (CAMERON) CLAYTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEVERLY (CAMERON) CLAYTON.
Service Information
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA
15235
(412)-793-3000
Obituary
Send Flowers

CLAYTON BEVERLY (CAMERON)

Age 77, of Plum Boro, unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 4, 2020. Beloved wife of 60 years of Donald Clayton;  sister of the late Janice Kaluza; sister-in-law of Mike Kaluza, Alan (Bonnie) Clayton; also survived by many nieces and nephews.  Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Doris Cameron.  Beverly graduated from Grove City College and worked for Gulf Oil in Harmarville for 20 years before going to work at Carnegie Mellon University where she was the director and  CEO of Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center from which she retired in 2006.  She was an avid Airstream club owner and traveler and enjoyed playing and socializing in her card club. Friends received Saturday, 2-4 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.