SCHMIDER-BIGGS BEVERLY E.

Age 57, residing in St. Augustine, FL and originally from Pittsburgh, PA passed away suddenly on March 2, 2020. Beverly was predeceased by her parents, Theodore E. Schmider and Barbara Prescott and two sisters, Barbara Ann Schmider and JoAnn Schmider-White. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Biggs and her two puppies, Scooter and Oliver, along with her siblings, Theodore Schmider, Jr. (Yolanda), Diane Valentino (Rocco Cersosimo), Kathleen Evanochko, Denise Cervone (Ray Gwon), Kevin Prescott (Lisa), Lori Prescott, Beverly Prescott, nieces and nephews. Beverly had a true passion to be in the medical field but did not have a plan so she enlisted in the Armed Forces from 1985 to 1992. She successfully completed Combat Medical Specialist Course in June 1985 and Physical Therapy Specialist Course in 1986. Beverly always wanted to further her education in nursing. She graduated from nursing school in 2008 and then received her bachelor's degree in nursing in 2019. She did take a year off working in the hospital to pursue travel nursing in Saudi Arabia and then went back to Jacksonville, FL. A service was held in St. Augustine, FL on March 5, 2020 to celebrate her life with all of her friends and co-workers and it was very comforting to know that she was so loved. In lieu of flowers, Beverly was a huge advocate for pet adoptions and animal rescue. Please make donations to your local shelter or pet adoption agency. Memorial service will be on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. with prayers at 6:30 at VLADIMIR S. CORBA FUNERAL HOME, 300 East Main St., Carnegie. Beverly will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a future date.