DeAUGUSTINO BEVERLY J.
Age 84, formerly of Wexford, living under the care of Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born May 6, 1935, in Lock Haven, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lee K. Marshall and Helen Lamey Marshall. Beverly leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Michael DeAugustino and his wife, Karen, of Pittsburgh, and Mark DeAugustino and his wife, Susie, of Dade City, FL; her grandchildren, Kelly, Christopher, Nico, Holly and John; and her great-granddaughter, Gemma. In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard "Gus" DeAugustino, who passed away on November 4, 1998; her son, Scott DeAugustino, who passed away on July 28, 2010; her brother, Lee K. Marshall Jr.; and her sister, Janice M. Dessenberger. Friends will be received from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./PO Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. A funeral ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Reid Moon, officiating. Beverly will be laid to rest at Allegheny County Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to a favorite . Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020