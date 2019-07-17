Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
BEVERLY (LONDON) JACKSON

BEVERLY (LONDON) JACKSON Obituary
JACKSON BEVERLY (LONDON)

Age 76, of West Deer, on July 16, 2019. Beloved wife for 57 years of J. Preston Jackson; loving mother of Dr. Shannon (Kevin) Pursel; and dear grandmother of Morgan and Lauren Pursel. Beverly was a 1960 West Deer High School graduate, loved shopping, and was a great cook and baker. Donations to a . Services will be held at a date and time TBA. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, Bakerstown. www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 17, 2019
