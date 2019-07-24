Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
BEVERLY JAYNE McKENZIE

BEVERLY JAYNE McKENZIE Obituary
McKENZIE BEVERLY JAYNE

Age 82, of Upper Burrell Township, formerly of Churchill and Bethel Park, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, with her family at her side. Beloved wife of Jay S. McKenzie; daughter of the late Earl and C. Elizabeth (Herron) Hemphill; loving mother of Pamela A. (William) Swope and Randal S. (Christina) McKenzie; loving grandmother to Courtney Swope (Gary) Cannon and Julie A. Swope; great-grandmother to McKenzie Cannon. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Friday at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (10 - 11 a.m.) Interment Private. Contributions may be made to the , 112 Washington Place, #1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019
