Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
HOLZER BEVERLY JEAN

Age 81, longtime resident of Birchwood Lane in Hampton Twp., passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, February 18, 2019. Beloved wife of John L. Holzer for 65 years; loving mother of John R. (Karen) Holzer and Casey (Kenneth) Holzer Patton; treasured grandmother of Daniel Callahan (Rebecca) Patton, Chelsea (Jacob) Patton Kocan, and Sarah Suzanne Holzer; great-grandmother of Jackson Henry Patton. Beverly was a nurse at the North Hills Passavant Hospital for 25 years. During retirement, she enjoyed sailing with her husband and spending time with her family. She was also a founding member of the Hampton Library. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m., at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
