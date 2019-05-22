Home

BEVERLY K. SUGHRUE

BEVERLY K. SUGHRUE Obituary
SUGHRUE BEVERLY K.

Age 61, peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, of Pittsburgh. Wife of the late Robert N. Sughrue; devoted mother of Valerie L. Sughrue and Shannon S. Sughrue; proud grandmother of Joseph and Alyssa Scabilloni and the late Andrew and Trent Grady; daughter of Margaret and the late Andrew Kachurik; sister of Barbara Kachurik and the late Debra Kachurik. Bev will be deeply missed by her M.F.F. There will be no visitation. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019
