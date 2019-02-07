KREGER BEVERLY (TAYLOR)

Of Stanton Heights, on Friday, February 1, 2019, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Raymond W. Kreger; mother of Vicki Tenney (George) and Timothy Kreger (the late Linda); grandmother Sherri, Jessie, Kara, and the late George and Krista; great-grandmother of 10, one deceased; sister of Carol McGowen and the late Betty Percy, and Jack and Donald Taylor; sister of affection to Janice Carpenter. Beverly was a proud US Army veteran of WWII and a 25 year volunteer at Family House. She was actively involved in the Women's Overseas League and the building of the WWII Memorial on the North Side. In 2015 Beverly was entered into the Honor Roll of the National World War II Museum. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside, on Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Beverly's name to Family House or the . Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.