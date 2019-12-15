|
ANKNEY BEVERLY L. (MLINAC)
On Friday, December 13, 2019 age 63, of Irwin, PA. Beverly passed away from an ongoing heart condition. Loving companion of Wayne Sica. Special sister of Vicki (Robert) Rose, Lady Pat Mastandrea (Sir Crispin Davis), Nicholas Mlinac and Michael (Kerrie) Mlinac. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. Beverly was preceded in passing by her parents, Nicholas and Alice Peggy (Kasprisin) Mlinac. She donated her organs and with her passing and generosity she was able to save three lives. During the past 11 years she was employed with the Red Roof in Monroeville. She graduated with honors from Strayer University. A Celebration of Life for Beverly will be held on Monday from 3:00 until 6:00 with a service to follow in ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CORE. Please visit us at; www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019