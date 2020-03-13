GOFF BEVERLY LOUISE (TORNABENE)

Beverly Louise (Tornabene) Goff, Columbus, Ohio, (Bridgeville, PA.), died March 10, 2020, after an eight-year battle with cancer. She was born September 27, 1946, in Canonsburg, PA, to Regis and Olga (Maslo) Tornabene. She started her adult working life as a Buyer for Revlon cosmetics at Gimbels department store in Pittsburgh, PA. She left that endeavor to become a wife and mother. Beverly was an excellent cook and she provided many a gathering with delicious food. Her bright, energetic and strong-willed demeanor will be missed. Having grandchildren was everything to her as she lit up when speaking of them and their achievements. Survived by daughter, Heather M. (Goff) Mcconell, Bridgeville and son, George W. Goff III, Bridgeville; grandchildren, Luke and Logan Macintosh and Alexander and Nathaniel Goff; sister, Nancy J. (Tornabene) Bott, NC; brothers, Regis S. Tornabene, South Fayette, Gary A. Tornabene, Mcdonald, Thomas L. Tornabene, Espyville, William Tornabene, Bridgeville PA. Beverly was predeceased by husband, George W. Goff, Jr. on May 10, 2010.