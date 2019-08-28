Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 PM
St. Margaret of Scotland Church
310 Mansfield Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery
204 Cemetery Lane
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BEVERLY LOEBIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BEVERLY M. LOEBIG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BEVERLY M. LOEBIG Obituary
LOEBIG BEVERLY M.

Age 91, of Green Tree, on Monday, August 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John F. Loebig; dear mother of Mark (late wife Crystal) Loebig, Sharon M. Young, Beverly (Michael) Saulnier, Glenn (Talleree) Loebig and the late John (surviving spouse Mary) Loebig; also eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Beloved sister of June Scherer and the late John Jacob and Sylvia Holdcroft. Beverly was a member of St. Margaret of Scotland Church and a longtime resident of Green Tree. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and devoted her life to her family. Friends welcome Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220 (412-563-2800) Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret of Scotland Church on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Interment Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to 112, Washington PL # 1520, Pgh., PA 15219 or s 600 River Ave., Suite 900, Pgh., PA 15212. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BEVERLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now