|
|
LOEBIG BEVERLY M.
Age 91, of Green Tree, on Monday, August 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John F. Loebig; dear mother of Mark (late wife Crystal) Loebig, Sharon M. Young, Beverly (Michael) Saulnier, Glenn (Talleree) Loebig and the late John (surviving spouse Mary) Loebig; also eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Beloved sister of June Scherer and the late John Jacob and Sylvia Holdcroft. Beverly was a member of St. Margaret of Scotland Church and a longtime resident of Green Tree. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and devoted her life to her family. Friends welcome Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220 (412-563-2800) Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret of Scotland Church on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Interment Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to 112, Washington PL # 1520, Pgh., PA 15219 or s 600 River Ave., Suite 900, Pgh., PA 15212. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019