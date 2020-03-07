BEVERLY RECHTORIK

Age 71, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, of Baldwin Borough.  Beloved wife of 51 years to Anthony P. Rechtorik; loving mother of Scott, Michael (Krista) and Steven (Charity) Rechtorik; cherished grandmother of Bethani, Emilie, Ryan, Carly, Owen and Kathryn; daughter of the late John N. and Lillian (Kinger) Lenert; sister of Dora (Jack) McKinsey and the late Cindy Smith. Also survived by her numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. Beverly was a member of Holy Angels Church where she sang in the choir. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:45.  Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Angels Church at 10:30 a.m.  If desired, family suggests contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memorials Processing, Memphis, TN 38105.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020
