BEVERLY (LENERT) RECHTORIK

Guest Book
  • "Steve, Please accept my sincere condolences for the loss..."
    - Suzanna Masartis
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Kathleen Stewart
Service Information
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
15227
(412)-881-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:45 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Angels Church
Obituary
RECHTORIK BEVERLY (LENERT)

Age 71, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, of Baldwin Borough.  Beloved wife of 51 years to Anthony P. Rechtorik; loving mother of Scott, Michael (Krista) and Steven (Charity) Rechtorik; cherished grandmother of Bethani, Emilie, Ryan, Carly, Owen and Kathryn; daughter of the late John N. and Lillian (Kinger) Lenert; sister of Dora (Jack) McKinsey and the late Cindy Smith. Also survived by her numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. Beverly was a member of Holy Angels Church where she sang in the choir. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:45.  Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Angels Church at 10:30 a.m.  If desired, family suggests contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memorials Processing, Memphis, TN 38105.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
