Surrounded by family, on Monday, July 8, 2019, Beverly Sentner, age 67, of Avalon, formerly of Lawrenceville. Daughter of the late John and Rosemarie Kust; loving mother of Matthew (Yvonne) Sentner and Shannon (John Smallwood) Sentner; sister of Charlene (Joe) Schermann; grandmother of Aleesha (Allen) Karmazin, Ryan Sentner, Emma Sentner, Katie Yeschke and Olivia Sentner; great-grandmother of Gracie and Rylee Karmazin; also survived by cousins and nephews. Bev loved Bingo and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Friends received Thursday, from 1:00-7:00 p.m., at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, where Blessing Service will be held following visitation at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bev's name are suggested to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15090.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019