Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
BEVERLY SENTNER

BEVERLY SENTNER Obituary
SENTNER BEVERLY

Surrounded by family, on Monday, July 8, 2019, Beverly Sentner, age 67, of Avalon, formerly of Lawrenceville. Daughter of the late John and Rosemarie Kust; loving mother of Matthew (Yvonne) Sentner and Shannon (John Smallwood) Sentner; sister of Charlene (Joe) Schermann; grandmother of Aleesha (Allen) Karmazin, Ryan Sentner, Emma Sentner, Katie Yeschke and Olivia Sentner; great-grandmother of Gracie and Rylee Karmazin; also survived by cousins and nephews. Bev loved Bingo and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Friends received Thursday, from 1:00-7:00 p.m., at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, where Blessing Service will be held following visitation at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bev's name are suggested to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15090.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019
