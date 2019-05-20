Home

On Friday, May 17, 2019, Beverly Spitzer passed away, at age 76, in St. Petersburg, FL. Beverly lived in Pittsburgh her entire life, until last year, when she moved to the Tampa area to be close to her daughter, Karen Spitzer; and two grandchildren, Zoe and Hayden Mecholsky. For 20 years, Beverly was the receptionist and a secretary for the United Jewish Federation in Pittsburgh. After that, she was a leasing consultant for Meyers Management. Beverly was preceded in death by her mother and father, Fannie and Abe Levinson. Beverly is held in loving memory by her daughter; grandchildren; her two sisters, Lois Levinson, of Aventura, FL, and Ellen Levinson, of Washington, D.C.; and her niece and nephew, Amanda and Jonathan Siegal, Lois's children. Graveside Service and Interment will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Beth Shalom Cemetery, 1501 Anderson Rd., Shaler Township, 15209. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be sent to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation (www.bbrfoundation.org). Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 20, 2019
