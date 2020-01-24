Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
REVEREND DR. BEVERLY W. JAMES

Age 69, of West View, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Beloved mother of Julia Mosley and Jessica Mosley; grandmother of Aria Mullen; sister of Howard and David James; also survived by dear friend, Rev. Deborah Warren; Aunt Nancy James; and nieces and nephews. Family will welcome friends on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View) 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Service will be held on Monday at 2 p.m. at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 799 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15228 (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Please see full obituary and offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
