JAMES REVEREND DR. BEVERLY W.
Age 69, of West View, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Beloved mother of Julia Mosley and Jessica Mosley; grandmother of Aria Mullen; sister of Howard and David James; also survived by dear friend, Rev. Deborah Warren; Aunt Nancy James; and nieces and nephews. Family will welcome friends on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View) 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Service will be held on Monday at 2 p.m. at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 799 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15228 (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Please see full obituary and offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020