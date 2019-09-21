|
WOLFSON BEVERLY
On Thursday, September 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Bernard Wolfson; loving mother of Ronald (Deborah L. Horn) Wolfson, Ivan S. (Diane Minasian) Wolfson and Alan (Raisa Barkaloff) Wolfson; sister of the late Bernard (surviving spouse Erma) Caplan and the late Gloria (late Albert) Weiss; grandmother of Rafi, Tamar, Jacob Lewis and Benjamin Wolfson, Ava and Levi Fagen; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services, (12 Noon - 1 p.m.). Interment Homestead Hebrew Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or World Jewish Congress, 501 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019