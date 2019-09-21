Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BEVERLY WOLFSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BEVERLY WOLFSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BEVERLY WOLFSON Obituary
WOLFSON BEVERLY

On Thursday, September 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Bernard Wolfson; loving mother of Ronald (Deborah L. Horn) Wolfson, Ivan S. (Diane Minasian) Wolfson and Alan (Raisa Barkaloff) Wolfson; sister of the late Bernard (surviving spouse Erma) Caplan and the late Gloria (late Albert) Weiss; grandmother of Rafi, Tamar, Jacob Lewis and Benjamin Wolfson, Ava and Levi Fagen; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services, (12 Noon - 1 p.m.). Interment Homestead Hebrew Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or World Jewish Congress, 501 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BEVERLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now