HEALEY BEVIN TALLON

Age 39, of Squirrel Hill on April 22, 2019. Bevin enjoyed a full life and her smile could light up a room. She attended the Pittsburgh Public Schools in the 80's and 90's and especially enjoyed her classes at Reizenstein Middle School and Allderdice High School. The support of the district and building administrators, teachers and fellow students made her full participation in her neighborhood schools possible. Bevin's delight in her day-to-day school experiences solidified their belief in the benefits of all students with and without disabilities learning together. Following her high school graduation, she attended Duquesne University for four years. Throughout her school career, Bevin loved being in the mix of all the students and made many good and lasting friendships. She absolutely loved action movies and summer festivals with live music. Bevin was a catalyst for changing how Pittsburgh, and folks beyond the city think about inclusion within classrooms and communities. Her delight as an active member of her schools and community influenced the thinking of those who came to know her and as a result, created possibilities for so many Pittsburgh Public School children to follow and beyond. Her life embodied the belief that all are welcome here. Bevin is survived by her parents, Michael and Liz Healey; her brother, Sean Healey and his wife, Heather and their three children, Ian, Eric and Maya; by her aunt, Jane Bulette and her husband, John; and uncles, Joe Healey and wife, Michele, and Jim Healey; by cousins, Jonathan Bulette and wife, Gillian and their son, Rex, Emilie Bulette, Sarah Healey Lassiter and husband, Travis, and Joey Healey and wife, Kasie; and by many nurses over the years who became a part of our family, especially Larry Curran, Debbie Gendron and Sarah Russell. Many thanks to Dr. Basil Zitelli and Vickie Vandergrift, RN, and Dr. Jonathan Weinkle. A Celebration of Bevin's Life will be held Saturday, June 1 at 2 p.m. at the Frick Environmental Center, 2005 Beechwood Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Donations to honor Bevin's life in her community may be made to United Way of Southwestern PA's 21 and Able Program at P.O. Box 735, Pittsburgh, PA 15230-0735. Professional Services by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville.

