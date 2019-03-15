MERRINER BILL DUANE

Age 91, of Langeloth, died on Thurs., March 14, 2019. He was born on August 11, 1927; a son of Robert Lewis Merriner and Eva Merriner Carpenter. A Veteran of the United States Navy, he retired from J&L Steel; surviving are his wife of 71 years, Sophia; children, Bill D. Merriner (Elaine) of WV, Rita Yvonne Baileys (Ray) of Jefferson Hills, Robert L. Merriner (Deborah) of VA, and Ronald L. Merriner (Cindy) of Burgettstown; grandchildren, Amanda Hixenbaugh, Alyssa Feaster, Michael and Jason Baileys, Trisha, Christy, Carrie, Lindsay, Chelsea and Loni Merriner; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, in the LEE AND MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown. Private family interment with full military honors will follow in Forrest Lawn Gardens, McMurray. Memorial donations may be made to the Burgettstown Community Library, 2 Kerr St., Burgettstown, PA 15021.