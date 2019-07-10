Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Cathedral
Oakland, PA
View Map
BILLE ANNE GIRARD


1943 - 2019
BILLE ANNE GIRARD Obituary
GIRARD BILLE ANNE

Age 75, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away surrounded by love on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born in Colver, PA on September 3, 1943 the daughter of the late Geno and Mary (Wizniak) DelPratte. Billie Ann is survived by her husband of 53 years, Edward Girard; son, Stephen, and his wife, Jeannine (Michalski); daughter, Sarah, and her husband, Sean Haag; grandsons, Alex and Ryan Haag; and sister, Denise DiNapoli. She was loved dearly and will be missed by her niece, nephew, aunt, and many special cousins. Billie graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a BA in Sociology and a M.Ed. She spent her career as a teacher and school administrator at The Campus School at Carlow University and was admired by many families whose lives she touched. Billie loved cooking, reading, and being with her family. Her most treasured times were with a houseful of family surrounding the dinner table. Friends welcome Thursday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, in St. Paul Cathedral, Oakland. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CATHEDRAL. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to the Susan G. Koman For The Cure, PO Box 5027, Hagerstown, MD, 21741. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019
