Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
BILLIE JO DeLORENZO

BILLIE JO DeLORENZO Obituary
DeLORENZO BILLIE JO

Age 66, of McKees Rocks, on Friday, May 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George DeLorenzo; loving mother of James Stiegler, Brian Stiegler, and Joann Stiegler; grandmother of Kory, Alexis, Brian, Kayle; great-grandmother of Lorenzo; six sisters and two brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesday 2-6 p.m. at the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen St., McKees Rocks, where Services will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019
