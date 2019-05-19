|
|
DeLORENZO BILLIE JO
Age 66, of McKees Rocks, on Friday, May 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George DeLorenzo; loving mother of James Stiegler, Brian Stiegler, and Joann Stiegler; grandmother of Kory, Alexis, Brian, Kayle; great-grandmother of Lorenzo; six sisters and two brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesday 2-6 p.m. at the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen St., McKees Rocks, where Services will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019