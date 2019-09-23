Home

More Obituaries for BILLY WARMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BILLY LEE WARMAN

BILLY LEE WARMAN Obituary
WARMAN BILLY LEE

Billy, 89, of Bridgeville, died Saturday, September 21, 2019, in the Kane Regional Center - Scott Twp. He was born December 16, 1929, in Hillsboro, Ohio, a son of the late Dewey and Glaydes McGlathorn Warman. Mr. Warman was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church in Bridgeville and was a retired mechanic having worked prior to his retirement at Bob Smith & Kenny Ross. Surviving are his children, Binnie Betten of Ingram, John Warman of Cecil, Timothy Warman of Florida, Mary Beth Davis of Carrick, Scott Warman of Bridgeville and a stepchild, Katherine Papai. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, as well as his sister and brother, Shirley Preston and Dewey R. Warman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cora C. Cairns Warman and his former wife Joanne L. Tonarelli; three stepchildren, Karen Shonkwiler, Jerry F. Smith and Freddy Smith; one grandchild, Lee Shonkwiler; and his sister and brother, Mary Kubander and Ira Warman. Friends will be received Tuesday 5-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800) where funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-little funeralservice.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
