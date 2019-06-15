Home

Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
Of Pittsburgh, died suddenly on Tuesday.  He was employed as an administrator for the City of Pittsburgh, and was a member of Rodman Street Missionary Baptist Church; survived by his wife, Terri; children, Michael Jefferson, Dawn Rone, and Deon DeShields; siblings, Vivian Pendleton, Rita (Edward) Davis, William Pendleton, Toni K. Pendleton, and Georgia M. Pendleton Williams. Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Monday, WELCH FUNERAL HOME, Ford City.  Service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Rodman Street Missionary Baptist Church. Additional visitation at church from 9-11 a.m.  Interment in Homewood Cemetery. Complete obituary at www.welchfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 15, 2019
