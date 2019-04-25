CESSNA BLAIR M., JR.

Age 90, of Plum Borough, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the home of his daughter, Gayle, in New Kensington. Born March 6, 1929 in Wilkinsburg, he was a son of the late Blair M. Cessna, Sr. and Celia (Gardner) Cessna. Blair lived in Plum Borough most of his life, and was the owner of Cessna Motors. He had a deep love for automobiles. Blair enjoyed staying active and liked playing bocce, shuffleboard, volleyball, and loved golfing. In addition to his parents, Blair was preceded in death by his wife, Joan (Copp) Cessna, who passed away in June of 2001; son, William "Billy" Cessna, on August 15, 2015; and a son-in-law, Terence Fitzroy, who passed away May 9, 2012; he is survived by his children, Blair Cessna, III of Plum, Gayle (Douglas Valigursky) Heymers of New Kensington, Donna (David) Mann of Jeannette, Robert (Lydia) Cessna of Fox Chapel, Susan Haddick of Plum, Holly Fitzroy of Kiski Township; daughter-in-law, Cathy Cessna of Apollo; nineteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and two-great-great-grandchildren. Friends will be received in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 12:00 Noon until the blessing service in the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. with Father James Loew, O.S.B. Officiating. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.