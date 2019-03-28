|
|
STUDEBAKER BLAIR ROSS
Of Leesburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully at the home of his son and daughter-in law on Saturday, March 9, 2019, shortly before his 85th birthday. Blair was born on March 10, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Blair, the son of Blair, Sr and Frances Studebaker, is survived by his loving son, Donald, and daughter-in-law Maria, of Leesburg, Virginia; as well as his grandsons Nicholas, Timothy and Ryan; he is also survived by his brothers John Lee Studebaker and James Edward Studebaker. Online condolences can be left at www.colonialfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019