Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg
201 Edwards Ferry Road NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
(703) 777-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for BLAIR STUDEBAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BLAIR ROSS STUDEBAKER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BLAIR ROSS STUDEBAKER Obituary
STUDEBAKER BLAIR ROSS

Of Leesburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully at the home of his son and daughter-in law on Saturday, March 9, 2019, shortly before his 85th birthday. Blair was born on March 10, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Blair, the son of Blair, Sr and Frances Studebaker, is survived by his loving son, Donald, and daughter-in-law Maria, of Leesburg, Virginia; as well as his grandsons Nicholas, Timothy and Ryan; he is also survived by his brothers John Lee Studebaker and James Edward Studebaker. Online condolences can be left at www.colonialfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now