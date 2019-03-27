|
|
TISCHLER BOB
Age 92, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved husband of 67 years to Kathleen (Winter); father of Kimberly Ladley and Lance (Janice); grandfather of Samantha (Bevin) Edward; great-grandfather of Cali. Bob served honorably in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a longtime member of Whitehall Presbyterian Church. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 7-9 p.m. and Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel. Please send condolences to:
www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019