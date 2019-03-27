Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for BOB TISCHLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BOB TISCHLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BOB TISCHLER Obituary
TISCHLER BOB

Age 92, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved husband of 67 years to Kathleen (Winter); father of Kimberly Ladley and Lance (Janice); grandfather of Samantha (Bevin) Edward; great-grandfather of Cali. Bob served honorably in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a longtime member of Whitehall Presbyterian Church. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 7-9 p.m. and Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel. Please send condolences to:


www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now