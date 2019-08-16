|
|
BYWATERS BOBBI JO (TRUAX)
Age 66, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, surrounded by her loving family at Magee Women's Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. She was born September 8, 1952, in Weirton, WV, and was the oldest of five children of Serafina (Campa) and Henry Robert "Bob" Truax of Langeloth, PA. Bobbi was a life-long educator, she attended Burgettstown High School and Bethany College before she became a beloved Spanish teacher at the Upper St. Clair School District. One of her greatest joys was sharing her deep love of Disney and animals with her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Serafina; and husband, Gary. She is survived by her father, Bob; son, Robert; four siblings, Connie (Joe) Delong, Glenn (Loueva) Truax, Cindy Grater and Karen (Paul) Orr; eight nieces and nephews; as well as a great-niece and nephew. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter in her name. Friends and family will be received for Visitation on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at YOUNG FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021. www.youngfhinc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019