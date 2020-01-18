|
PRESLEY BOBBY RAY
Bobby Ray Presley, 82, of Pittsburg, Texas was born on Peter's Prairie outside of Clarksville on November 6, 1937 to the late Wiley Richard Arvle Presley and Alma Pearl Babb Presley. He married the love of his life Tressie Lavonne Mabry Presley on October 5, 1956. Bobby "B.R." passed away on January 15, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. Bobby graduated from Annona High School in 1956. He was a star football player on Annona's six-man football team, ran track as well. Bobby enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1960. His rank was PVT (E-1). Bobby was honorably discharged in 1962. B.R. and Tressie moved to Pittsburg in 1963 so that he could become the parts manager for Pittsburg Motor Company. Later he became parts manager at Green Motor Company. After learning how to drive 18 wheelers, he spent over 30 years driving for Lone Star Steel. Bobby's hobbies include playing and collecting guitars and also researching genealogy. Bobby is survived by his wife, Tressie Lavonne Mabry Presley, of 63 years; two daughters, Susan Presley Lomanto and husband, Lorry of Alba, Texas, Jennifer Presley Hammonds and husband, Jason of Pittsburg, Texas; four grandchildren, Lauren Lomanto Fishburn and husband Michael, Makinzie Massey Reese and husband, Braden, Laramie Lomanto, and Caleb Massey; one great-granddaughter, Blaire Elise "Toot-Toot" Reese and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley Richard Arvle Presley and Alma Babb Presley; sister, Wanda Presley King; brother, Earl Wayne Presley; great-grandson, Clark Michael Fishburn; and niece, Anita Presley Allen. Family will receive friends one hour before service time at the funeral home. Funeral Services for Bobby Ray Presley are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the CLARKSVILLE FUNERAL HOME with Bro. James Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Lanes Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be made at www.clarksvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020