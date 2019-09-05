|
CONWAY BONITA M. "BONNIE"
Age 74, of Verona passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was born on December 15, 1945 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Mary Colton. A member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Verona, she proudly served the Borough of Verona for 37 plus years until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Conway whom she married on September 27, 1969. She is survived by her daughter, Susan M. (Scott) Zigo and her son, Steven J. (Shannon) Conway, and cherished grandchildren, Jack (Susan), Cameron (Susan), Owen (Steven), Max (Susan), and Molly (Steven). Sister of Jacquelyn (Ed) Mahan, Robert Colton; niece of Nancy Freker. Bonnie will be deeply missed by her entire family and many friends. Preceding her in death in addition to her parents and husband were her siblings, Mary Patricia "Bink" Colton and Timothy Colton. Bonnie had a passion for her grandchildren. If the value of a life is measured by hearts touched, the lives impacted, the joy brought, and the love and respect earned, then Bonnie Conway's life was beyond measure. Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Verona. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Association, 333 E. Carson St. Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, Vitalant Blood Services, Law and Finance Building, 429 Fourth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or the Foundation Fighting Blindness, 7168 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 100, Columbia, MD 21046.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019