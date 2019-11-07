|
|
GIFT BONNIE ANN
Of Forest Hills, PA, died peacefully at UPMC East Hospital on Friday, November 1, 2019. Bonnie, born in Pittsburgh on July 22, 1944, leaves behind her two sons, Robert Nelson Gift, Jr. and Jon William Gift; daughters-in-law, Janie Golightly and Deborah Scharf; and her most beloved grandson, Noah Gift. She also leaves behind her beloved little brother, (Uncle) Jack Williams (Australia). We remember Bonnie for always being ready to help her family and friends with a hug, a warm smile, ideas for an adventure, fashion advice, or a meatloaf dinner. Bonnie was a tremendous treasure and will be missed by all who knew her. Her family is hosting a celebration of Bonnie's life at Roman Bistro (Ardmore Blvd.) on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. All family and friends are welcome. RSVPs to [email protected] are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019