WALKER BONNIE G.

Age 77, of Oakmont (formerly of Penn Hills) passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Walker and the late Allyn E. Cavoto; daughter of the late Orval and Odessa Lambing; loving mother of Gail (Jeff) Malloy, Jim (Amy Jo) Chiera, and the late Susan Walker, Rodger (Lori) Walker, Larry Walker and David Walker; grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of many; sister of Wayne (Gennie) Lambing and Judy (Frank) Pistoria. Bonnie had a love for music and jewelry but will be remembered most for her feisty personality and story telling. Family was the most important part of her life. Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Services and interment will be private for the family. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Community Foundation of Westmoreland Co. (CFWC), 951 Old Salem Rd., Greensburg, PA.