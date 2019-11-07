|
|
COLLIER BONNIE GAY (GRENO)
Bonnie Gay Collier went to be with the Lord at her home in Clarion, Pennsylvania during the early morning hours of Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at the age of 79. She was a wife to Byron E. Collier for 61 years and the mother of 5 children, Mark, Keith, Laury, Deneen, and Christopher, grandmother of 16, and great-grandmother of 4. She was born on May 2nd, 1940 to Frank and Elizabeth (Binder) Greno and had a younger sister, Barbara Fay. Bonnie is remembered by many during the family's days living on Richland Road in Gibsonia where she raised her family, grew the largest vegetable garden in the neighborhood, and provided a welcoming home to one and all. Bonnie loved to garden, can, make famous jellies, and lay by the pool, working on her amazing tan. During the mid 80's, Byron and Bonnie moved to Clarion and settled at their farm of a few hundred acres, raising cattle, planting an even larger vegetable garden, and enjoying countless weekends at their Clarion River camp with family - swimming, waterskiing, canoeing, and of course sunbathing. Following the footsteps of her father, Bonnie loved to fish, enjoyed boating, and loved walking the woods. Later in life, she fell in love with her winter home in Punta Gorda Florida, the annual retreats with her sister and her daughters, walking in the morning with her husband, occasional fishing trips during the day, and spending quality time in the evenings, sitting in the lanai, beating her husband at Rummikub. Bonnie loved the Lord and now resides by His side, at peace, complete, and without blemish. Her time here and His calling for her is finished and although it was a brief moment in His infinite plan, Bonnie's legacy and how she touched each of us, will remain in our hearts and minds forever. A private interment service will be attended by immediate family. All friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Bonnie's Life at Butler Country Club (310 Country Club Rd., Butler) on Friday, November 8th. The service will begin at noon with a lunch served immediately following. The family requests that in lieu of flowers and gifts, please support Samaritan's Purse at https://sampur.se/2pw5Xf5. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Bonnie's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019