CARMACK BONNIE L.

Age 65, of Palmyra, formerly of Turtle Creek, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. Born July 20, 1954 in Wilkinsburg, PA, she was the cherished daughter of the late Russell A. and Violet M. (Smith) Carmack, and the beloved niece of many late aunts and uncles. Bonnie was an active member of Derry Presbyterian Church in Hershey, where she enjoyed playing in the bell choir. She was a lifetime member of the Order of the Amaranth and the Order of the Eastern Star Astro Chapter 380, and former member of Hillcrest Presbyterian Church in Monroeville. Bonnie also enjoyed doing ceramic crafts. Bonnie is survived by cousin, Randy (Lisa) Smith of Murrysville and a wealth of cherished cousins, church family and friends. In light of current health concerns, visitation, service and burial will all be private. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950) In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate Online condolences may be given at www.jobefuneralhome.com.