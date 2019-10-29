Home

BONNIE L. CRAWFORD

BONNIE L. CRAWFORD Obituary
CRAWFORD BONNIE L.

Bonnie L. Crawford, age 63, of Pittsburgh, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 26, 2019. Bonnie is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years, Donald Crawford; daughter, Amanda Vetter; son, Rick Vetter; daughter, Susan Crawford; son, James Crawford; grandson, Jamiel Scott, Jr.; and brothers, Albert (Heidi) Preik, Michael (Terri) Wallace, and Steven (Michele) Wallace. She was preceded in death by her father, Albert G. (surviving, Brooks) Preik, Sr.; and mother, Mary B. (John) Wallace. Bonnie was an avid shooter, making frequent trips to the range. She loved to crochet, and to go on Facebook. At the request of the family, services will be private. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
