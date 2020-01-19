|
GREGG BONNIE L. (QUALEY)
Age 71, of Imperial, PA who passed peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh with family by her side. Bonnie will always be remembered by those who knew and loved her for her caring and fun loving spirit, her heart for children and her steadfast faith. Bonnie was born on April 6, 1948 in North Braddock. A 1966 graduate of Scott High School and a 1970 graduate of Edinboro University with a degree in Elementary Education, Bonnie taught third and fourth grade for 10 years. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mildred (Hermann) Qualey and a brother, Robert "Butch" Qualey. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, William S. "Bill" Gregg and her son, Robert Lee Gregg, whom she both adored and affectionately referred to as "My Guys". She is also survived by her nephew, Bobby (Ginette) Qualey of Friendswood, TX; her sister-in-law, Anne (Stan) Jenkins of Plum; her nieces, Laura (Shawn) Greyshock of Tarentum and Sharon (Jason) D'Alicindro of Plum; six great-nieces and nephews; and countless friends and church family. Family to receive friends on Monday, January 20th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, P.C., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Road., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA 724-695-7332. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 21st at 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by interment at Homewood Cemetery. It is respectfully requested memorial contributions in Bonnie's memory can be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pgh., PA 15205 or , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020