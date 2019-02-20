Home

BONNIE L. MASON

BONNIE L. MASON Obituary
MASON BONNIE L.

Age 75, of McKees Rocks, peacefully passed away on February 17, 2019. She is the beloved wife of Richard Mason, Sr.; loving mother of Richard Mason, Jr. (Linda), and the late Dorothy Ann Sulkowski; grandmother of Shane, Richard III, and Karley; great-grandmother of Kenny; sister-in-law of Carol Leskanic; niece of Dorothy Nester; also survived by nieces and nephews. In addition to her daughter, Bonnie was also preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Anna Borner, her brothers, Robert, Carl and Thomas Borner, and her sister-in-law, Faith Borner. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. THURSDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, where transfer prayers will be offered FRIDAY at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m., in St. John of God Parish, St. Mary's Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ,


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
