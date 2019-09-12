Home

BONNIE LEE (LYONS) WOYNAR

Age 71, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Cherished mother of Jason (Regina), John Michael (Crista), and Jeffrey (Christy) Woynar; grandmother of Delaney, Malley, Cullen, Devon, Alaina, Jacob, Hannah, and A.J.; sister of Janice Gilchrist, Jerrilyn Tomasic, Larry Lyons. Family and friends are welcome on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Marion Manor Chapel, (Greentree) 2695 Winchester Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Private interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Bonnie's sons and grandchildren were the lights of her life. She loved sharing holidays together, sending beautiful greeting cards, caring lovingly for her cats, growing beautiful plants, and taking pictures of her family. Bonnie had a huge heart and a great sense of humor, and she will be dearly missed. Arrangements entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
